Michael "Shorty" Loyd Teague
Michael "Shorty" Loyd Teague, 68, of Myrtle Beach peacefully slipped into eternity Aug. 27 at his residence with family by his bedside.
Michael was born Jan. 11, 1953, to the late Loy and Hattie Lucille Allison Teague in Gaffney.
Michael became the owner/operator of the family business, Shorty Teague Upholstery Shop in Gaffney.
Michael is survived by his sister, Debbie Teague Short; his two sons, Kenneth (Dianne) Teague and Joshua Teague; his grandsons, David, Devin (Jada), Nicholas and Hunter Teague; great-granddaughters, Mallory and Josie Teague.
Also left to cherish his memory are three nieces, five grandnieces and two grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Teague.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
