Michael Lee Childress
Michael Lee Childress, 59, passed away July 14 at his residence.
Born Oct. 9, 1963 in Gastonia, NC, he was a son of the late Braxton Lee and Cynthia Benfield Childress
Mr. Childress is survived by his daughter, Ashleigh Childress (Jamie); sister, Debbie Childress; wife, Melinda Edwards; and grandchildren, Adalyn Smith and Jaxton Cook.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
