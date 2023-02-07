Michael Heath
A Remembrance of Life for Michael Lawrence Heath, 64, was held at Myrtle Beach State Park Shelter 5 on Feb. 7. A Memorial service will be held in the Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro, Mass., March 4 at 11 a.m.
Mr. Heath, of Conway, formerly of Attleboro, Mass., died peacefully Jan. 29, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
Michael grew up in the Lonicut neighborhood of Attleboro with his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Michael was predeceased by his mother, Doris (Corbett); and his father, Lawrence (Chief) Heath.
He leaves his devoted wife, Judy; his loving ex-wife, Elena; and his sons, Derek with his wife Jacqueline Kraber, Alex Limpus-Heath and his partner Madi Silva; his brothers, Steven and Kevin Heath; his sister, Susan Johnson and her husband Scott; and his nephew, Michael Anthony.
Michael was a devoted father, who cherished the time he spent with his children. Michael was an amateur meteorologist and an avid fisherman, who enjoyed many days of relaxing by the pond. Michael also was an avid bowler, who bowled in several leagues at North Bowl in North Attleboro. He also enjoyed camping and hunting. He especially enjoyed camping at Myrtle Beach State Park. Michael worked for the North Attleboro DPW for many years before retiring.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cassie’s Cause, 73 Rosemary Road, North Attleboro Mass. 02760. To learn more about Cassie’s Cause, please visit www.cassiescause.com
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
