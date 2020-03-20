PAWLEYS ISLAND—Michael Kent Clingenpeel, 75, of Pawleys Island, passed away on March 9.
Michael was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Battle Creek, Michigan, a son to the late Donald Eugene Clingenpeel and Carlene Donnabelle Unruh Clingenpeel.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
In life, Michael served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. He also worked as an executive in the manufacturing industry. Later in life, he and his wife owned and operated Carolina Gourmet in the Hammock Shops Village in Pawleys Island until 2016.
Michael is survived by a loving family, including his devoted wife of 30 years, Judy Katherine Pearce Clingenpeel; daughters Anji Nelson, Tiffany Rector, Tammy, Toni and Michelle Hajdu (Szabi); son Steven Hayes (Tina); nine adoring grandchildren, as well as brothers Scott and Rick Clingenpeel.
Services may be held at a later date and, if so, will be announced by the family.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet is honored to serve the family.
