Michael Justin Register

LORIS-A memorial visitation for Michael Justin Register, 43, will be held Oct. 16 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mr. Register passed away Oct. 8.

Born March 13, 1978 in Silver Springs, Md., he was the son of Don L. Register Jr., and Darlene LaVon Price Register.

Mike loved to cook and, in pursuit of his passion to become a chef, attended and graduated from Johnson Wales University which specializes in culinary arts. He never gave up on his dream of becoming a chef.

Survivors, including his parents of Loris, are his fiancé, Shanon Walker of Loris; two sisters, Katie Virginia Nesbit and her husband Brian of Leesburg, Va., and Miranda Price of Elk Ridge, Md.; and many loving extended family members and friends.

