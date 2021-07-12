Michael Jordan
A graveside service for Michael Jordan, 37, was held July 12 at Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Jordan passed away July 8.
Born March 28, 1984 in Loris, he was a son of Laura Joyce Jordan and the late Dennis Holden Jordan.
Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his four-wheeler.
Michael loved his tattoos and always enjoyed having them done.
Mr. Jordan was a loving son, father, brother and friend, who will be missed by all.
Mr. Jordan is survived by his mother, Joyce Jordan of Aynor; two sons Braden Jordan and Braxton Jordan of Gibson, N.C.; one daughter, Allana Jordan of Warrensburg, N.Y.; two brothers, Daniel Jordan (Roberta) of Aynor and Bobby Pack of Myrtle Beach.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.