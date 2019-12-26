MYRTLE BEACH—Michael Harold Reynolds, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec.10 at home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Joplin, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Suella Reynolds; children Michael (Jan) Sherman, Nick (Kim) Craft, Rodney (Sheri) Reynolds, Leila (Tad) Pippenger, Randall (Tammy) Parsons, Jessica Mathison and Gary (Ashley) Parsons; sister Cathy Seebach; his grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary (Novack) Reynolds: son Jessie Reynolds; brother Bob Reynolds;sister Carol Reynolds and son Ross Parsons.
Michael was a munitions officer with the United States Air Force, a police officer, a deputy and a police chief in Ohio, and a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol for 20 years.
Michael was laid to rest with military honors on Dec.17 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
The family requests donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org, or charity of choice in Michael’s name.
