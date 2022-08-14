Michael Francis Mahoney
A memorial service for Michael Francis Mahoney, 69, will be held Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating.
Mr. Mahoney passed away Aug. 12.
Born in Wilmington, Del., he was a son of the late Francis Matthew and Hazel Cottrell Mahoney. Prior to retirement, he was a police officer in Fairfax County, Va., and then retired as a firefighter and paramedic in Loudoun County, Va.
He also served as helicopter paramedic with the Fairfax County Police Department. Mr. Mahoney was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1974, and was a member of the VMI Alumni Association. Mr. Mahoney was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Gracie Russell.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia W. Mahoney of Conway; one stepson, Stephen M. Russell (Jonni) of Manassas, Va.; two stepdaughters, Shannon Virts (Keith) of Stephen City, Va., and Ashley Cogar (Joshua) of Aldie, Va.; four grandchildren, Jake Virts, Addison Virts, Ryan Russell and Harper Russell; two brothers, Steve Mahoney (Deanne) of Burke, Va., and Chris Mahoney (Bridget Owens) of Aldie, Va.; two sisters, Patti Watson Peters (Ed) of Duval, Wash., and Cathy Crummett (Gary) of Rockingham, Va.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the VMI Alumni Association, 319 Letcher Ave., Lexington, Va. 24450.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
