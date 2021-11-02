Michael Ezra Rabon

Funeral services for Michael Ezra Rabon, 54, will be held Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in Glendale Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Holmes and the Rev. Tim Fox officiating. Committal services will follow in Cane Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Hardwick Funeral Home.

Mr. Rabon passed away Oct. 31 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. Born Sept. 30, 1967 in Conway, he was the son of the late Ezra Rabon and the late Thelma Bernice Stevens Rabon. Mike was a dedicated farmer and a member of Glendale Baptist Church, who will be dearly missed by his beloved family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Brandi E. Rabon of the home; two daughters, Ashley Rabon of Myrtle Beach, and Tiffany Rabon of Marion; two sons, Logan Rabon and Nathan Rabon of Loris; five grandchildren, Hayley Collins, Bryce Collins, Kenley Stevens, Blayden Bullard and Waylon Bullard; and a sister, Deborah Norris and her husband James of Fayetteville, N.C.

