Michael Charles Carter
LORIS-Funeral services for Michael Charles Carter, 58, were held April 29 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Hardee officiating. Committal services followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Mr. Carter passed away April 22 in McLeod Loris Hospital. Born Jan. 19, 1963, in Loris, he was the son of the late Charles George Carter and the late Lillie Neal Fowler Carter. Mr. Carter was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sisters, Amanda Ann Carter and her husband Eddie Grainger of Loris, and Debbie Hughes and her husband Ken of Myrtle Beach; two nieces, Toshia Causey and Felicia Clemens and her husband Jacob; two nephews, Alex Causey and his wife Samantha, and Eddie Lee Bullock and his wife Kia; and many loving great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Carter was predeceased by two sisters, Teresa Neal Carter and Loretta Lynn Duncan.
Please sign Mr. Carter's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com
