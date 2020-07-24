MYRTLE BEACH—Michael B. Montgomery, 73, died July 19 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late Eldon and Margaret E. Montgomery.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving is wife Linda D. Montgomery; son Matthew B. Montgomery and wife Jennifer of Myrtle Beach; stepson James G. Kendall III of Hagerstown, Maryland; grandchildren Mitchell, Marley, Morgan and Maybree Montgomery, all of Myrtle Beach; sister Ellen Vonrunnen and husband Jay of Darnestown, Maryland, and stepbrother Chesley and wife “Margie” Bennett of Texarkana, Texas.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laytonsville Volunteer Fire Department, 21400 Laytonsville Road , Laytonsville, MD 20882, or Horry County Firefighters relief fund, PO Box 3024, Conway, SC 29528
Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
