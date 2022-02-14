Michael Benjamin Richardson Sr.
Funeral services, with military honors, for Michael Benjamin Richardson Sr., 74, will be held Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Open Air Chapel at Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Rodney Norris.
Mr. Richardson, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Feb. 11 in Conway.
Born in Mullins, Mike was a son of the late Franklin Benjamin Richardson and the late Dorothy Louise Daniels Richardson.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Vietnam era, where he traveled overseas while serving his country. After his time spent serving in the Navy, he returned to Conway and spent the remainder of his career, before retirement, with Santee Cooper at the Grainger Generating Station.
Mike loved working out in his shop, spending time with his family and fishing in the Inlet. He passed his love of classic cars and drag racing to his sons and grandchildren. “Pop” or “Papa Mike” is what his family called him and everyone else just called him a friend. There was not a thing he could not find a way to fix. Whether it was a car or a bump in life, he always had a way of making you feel like everything was going to be okay, and his gift to do so, blessed us all and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brothers, Donald Frank Richardson and William Jesse Richardson. Survivors include his two sons, Michael Benjamin Richardson II and his wife Cara Leigh of Conway and Travis Franklin Richardson and his wife Nicole of Raleigh, N.C., and their mother, Sherrell Causey Richardson of Conway; his grandsons, Gabriel Quinn Richardson of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael Benjamin Richardson III of Conway; his granddaughters, Evan Brenleigh Richardson of Conway, Olivia Claire Richardson of Raleigh, N.C., and Erica Danielle Hoskins of Raleigh, N.C.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Horry County Animal Shelter, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.