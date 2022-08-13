Michael Anthony Todd
LORIS- Michael Anthony Todd, 53, husband of Miranda Kaye Todd, passed away Aug. 11 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Feb. 1, 1969 in High Point, N.C., Michael was the son of Phyllis Reaves Todd and the late Hubert Lee Todd Jr. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Prior to retirement he was a property manager.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Miranda Todd; his son, Eric Anthony Todd; his siblings, Theresa Ann Todd, Stephanie L. Jackson and her husband Bubba, Johnny Lee Todd and Susan J. Todd; his stepmother, Toni Todd; his in-laws, Kenny and Lillian Oliver; seven nieces and one nephew; and many other extended family members and friends.
Michael was predeceased by his father, Hubert Lee Todd Jr.; and his son, Scott Michael Todd.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
