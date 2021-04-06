Joann Monteleone
MYRTLE BEACH-A South Carolina memorial service for Joann Monteleone, 54, will be held April 17 at 10 a.m. in St. Michaels Catholic Church in Garden City.
The reading of the Eulogy will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Mrs. Monteleone passed away March 29 in Embrace Hospice with her loving family.
Born June 29, 1966, in Huntington, N.Y., she was a daughter of John Munno and the late Lois Boyle Munno.
Mrs. Monteleone is survived by her husband, Douglas Brian Monteleone Sr.; children, Douglas Brian Monteleone Jr. and Jessica Nicole Monteleone; siblings, John Munno Jr., Eddie Munno, Denise Munno and Lori Snyder; grandchild, Aria Harrison Monteleone; mother-in-law, Mahala Monteleone; and many other family and friends.
Joann served for many years as a special education teacher’s assistant in Virginia, where she left a lifelong impact on her co-workers and students alike with her contagious smile and compassionate heart.
Joann was well known as “mom” to more than just her children – as she welcomed all of her children’s friends, friends’ children and students as her own family with open arms.
Joann was a member of the Sons of Italy – 2868 in South Carolina. She will be dearly missed by everybody whose lives she has touched throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Michaels Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave, Murrells Inlet, 29576.
A memorial service will be held in Virginia June 5 at 1 p.m. at Warrenton Fire Department in Fauquier County, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Education Department, Greenville Elementary School in Virginia, 7389 Academic Ave., Nokesville, Va. 20181.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
