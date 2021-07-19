Dennis “D.J.” Allen
A memorial service for Dennis “D.J.” Allen will be held July 24 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway
Mr. Allen, formerly of Conway, and later a resident of Nashville, Tenn., passed away July 8.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, N.B. and Doretha (Jones) Allen; in-laws, who loved him like a son, Daniel Franklin and Lula (Martin) Barnhill, “Granny”, who founded Granny’s Florist in Conway.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie (Barnhill) Allen; a daughter, Kaci Allen, owner of Catch23 Performance, a sport psychology firm based in Nashville, Tenn.; a grandson, Ethan Franklin Allen, a sophomore and baseball player at Franklin Christian Academy, Franklin, Tenn.; and two brothers, Roy Allen of Conway and Ralph Allen of Pensacola, Fla.; two nieces and a nephew.
Mr. Allen loved the Lord and his family. He was a huge sports fan, cheering for both Clemson and Carolina, and never missing one of his daughter’s softball games.
After his health began to decline, his daughter Facetimed her son Ethan’s baseball games so her dad could be a part of them. Ethan was always his “little buddy.”
Mr. Allen was a graduate of Conway High, Class of 1972, and received his master’s of divinity degree from the University of South Carolina.
While living in Conway, he was owner of Granny’s Florist and Custom Video Services. He pastored churches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee full time before retiring.
In declining health, he started a Bible Study in his long-term care facility and became known as their “honorary” chaplain.
Even in his death, he wanted to help others by requesting that his body be donated to Vanderbilt University for research in hopes of finding a cure for Crohn’s disease along with the complications that arise from it.
In lieu of flowers, he desired that donations be placed in his grandson Ethan’s college fund. Attn: Kaci Allen, 130 Seaboard Lane, Suite A4, Franklin, Tenn. 37067.
