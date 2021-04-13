Ruby Virginia Hancock Butler
LORIS-Ruby Virginia Hancock Butler, 76, passed away April 11.
Mrs. Butler was born on Oct. 30, 1944, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late William Cooper Hancock and the late Ruby Elvira Holmes Hancock.
Mrs. Butler worked as an accountant with Roper Hospital until her retirement and attended Camp Swamp Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, William Christopher Rhett Butler and his wife Ashley of Loris; grandchild, Robert Jesse Butler; niece, Mary Beth Clark; and nephew, Bryan Huskey.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Butler was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Harris Butler; and a sister, Mary Ann Huskey.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Please sign Mrs. Butler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
