Linda Diane Jordan
A memorial service for Linda Diane Jordan “Lindalou”, 66, will be held July 2 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Tommy Hardee officiating.
Mrs. Jordan passed away peacefully June 29 at her residence.
Born Feb. 23, 1955 in Darlington County, she was a daughter of the late Earl “Buck” and Courtney Tucker Wilkes.
Linda was a loving wife, proud mother and grandmother, daughter, cousin, friend and neighbor. She loved her Gamecocks football, family and friends, gardening, fishing, cooking, animals, soap operas and court TV. But most of all she loved her grandson, Dristian, who always held a very special place in her heart.
She is survived by her loving husband, William “Tommy” Jordan; loving daughter and very best friend that she could always count on, Marci Dianne Byrd (Troy) of Society Hill, William John Teel III (Christy) of Society Hill, Caleb Earl Teel (Alicia) of Seattle. Wash., David Allen Teel of Seattle and Nicholas Jordan (Jodi) of Aynor; brother, Earl Boatwright (Jennifer); grandchildren, Dristian Byrd, Mary Katherine Teel, Seth Perkins, Kenji Teel, Ava Braziel and Arli Claire Jordan; several nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Judy Young, “her girls” Kristina (Joe), Adeline and Laynee Sawyer and Alaina Chestnut; and her precious cats, Bucky and Garfield; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Linda will be remembered for her jokes, witty comebacks and smirks and her stories.
The family would like to thank all of Linda’s wonderful doctors and caregivers, as well as friends, family and neighbors for all of the love, care and support they have shown over the past several months.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
