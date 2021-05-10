Jerry Lee Elmore
GALIVANTS FERRY-A Memorial Service for Jerry Lee Elmore, 60, will be held May 11 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. David Stevens officiating.
Mr. Elmore passed away May 9 in Conway Medical Center. He was born Sept. 11, 1960, in San Francisco, Calif., a son of the late William K. Elmore Sr and Emma Russ Elmore.
Jerry was a loving companion, brother and friend to all.
Mr. Elmore is survived by his companion, Sarah Allen; siblings,
Stewart Elmore (Dee), William Elmore (Mammie), Linda Hatfield (Tommy), Barbara Ford (Dale) and Patricia Allen; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.