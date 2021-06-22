Collin Dale Booth Jr.
A memorial service for Collin Dale Booth Jr., 42,will be held July 9 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Booth passed away June 6 in Seattle, Wash.
Born Aug. 12, 1978 in Conway, he was a son of Collin Dale Booth Sr. and Kathy Johnson Booth.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Irene Booth.
In addition to his parents, Lin is survived by a sister, Kimberly B. Beard (Brad) of Lake City; a brother, Anthony Johnson (Connie) of Conway; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
