MYRTLE BEACH—Melvin L. Swartz, age 82, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on July 30, 2020 at Genesis Eldercare - Loch Raven in Loch Raven, Maryland. Born in the District of Columbia, he was the son of Charles and Elise Brown and husband of the late Patricia L. Swartz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from the Washington Post where he worked for many years. Melvin enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved music and dancing.
Melvin is survived by his two sons, Mike (Cheryl) Galope and Danny (Karen) Swartz; three daughters, Kathy (Rick) Smith, Debbie (David) Sargent, and Karen Sargent; ten grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.