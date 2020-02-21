SOCASTEE—Melton G. Macklen, husband of the late, Frances (Hughes) Macklen, 85, passed away peacefully Feb. 5 at Embrace Hospice House with his family by his side.
Born in Socastee, he was a son of the late Melton Macklen IV and Doris Smith.
Melton was a devoted family man who gave his life to the Lord. A giving man, he was a carpenter by trade and would give friends and strangers alike the shirt off his back. He’d build a house and give it to you before charging you if he could.
At the end of the day, he loved to sit in his garage with his cigar and Copenhagen. If he wasn’t in the garage, you could find him in his recliner watching his westerns on TV.
Predeceasing Melton are his parents; his wife of 32 years, Frances Macklen; son Donnie Melton Macklen; daughter Rose Marie Thompson; brother George Macklen and sisters Shirley Phillips, Joy Morris, Sybil Hazelton, Alice Ward and Carolyn Sanders.
Surviving are sons Steve E. Macklen (Suzanne Ellis) and William M. Macklen; daughters Suzie Ann Hardee (Larry Hardee) and Vickie Cox (Harold Cox); stepchildren Tracie Stevens (Todd Stevens) and Brett Butler; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; daughter in law Susan Macklen; son in law Ben Thompson; brother Clifton Macklen and sister Lazelle Singleton.
Graveside services were held Feb.12 at Socastee United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Melton’s name to Embrace Hospice, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
