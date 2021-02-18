Megan Renee Todd
Funeral services for Megan Renee Todd, 31, will be held Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in St. Paul Anglican Church with the Rev. Jason Collins officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ms. Todd passed away Feb. 14 at her residence. Born in Whiteville, N.C., Oct. 3, 1989, she was a daughter of Rusty L. Todd and Sonya Renee Holt.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Linda Todd.
Megan was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend to all. She had a heart of gold and loved her daughters dearly.
She is survived by her parents, Rusty L. Todd (Julie Baxley) and Renee Holt (Jimmy); children, Madison Bourne and Emma Miles; brother, Travis Todd (Venessa); siblings, Lance Todd, Justin Todd, Jeremy Todd and Charles Baxley; paternal grandfather, Leon Donnie Todd (Debbie); and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.