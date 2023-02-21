McKinley Grace Thompson
A Celebration Of Life for McKinley Grace Thompson, 21, will be held Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. in Seacoast Church in Conway.
Miss Thompson passed away Feb. 17.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of Greg Thompson and Nicole Dorman Hembree. She attended Ekklesia Christian Church and was also active in the Conway Church of God youth group. Miss Thompson was in her first semester of Nursing School at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
She was a graduate of Conway Christian School, where she was senior class valedictorian. In addition to valedictorian honors, she previously served as a CCS Junior Marshal, was a member of the National Honor Society and was a recipient of numerous other academic distinctions, including University of South Carolina – Upstate Junior Scholar, Lander University Junior Fellow, Presbyterian College Fellow Scholar and Converse College Junior Scholar. She earned a Coastal Carolina University Merit Award and the South Carolina LIFE Scholarship, as well as dozens of academic awards in multiple curriculum areas.
She also excelled in athletics, including volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and soccer. She was selected team captain for both varsity basketball and volleyball, and she was named to the SCISA All-Region Volleyball Team and the SCISA North-South Volleyball All-Star Team.
Musically talented from early in life, Miss Thompson was part of the CCS Choir and she played piano, guitar and ukulele. She also volunteered often, helping others through school and church, including Habitat for Humanity.
Surviving are her parents, Greg Thompson (Susan Hawkins) of Conway and Nicole Dorman Hembree (Jeff) of Conway; two brothers, Dylan Thompson (Carly) and Mikias Thompson of Conway; one sister, Bailee Schultz (Kyle) of Aynor; two stepsisters, Madeleine Lottman of Conway and Erica Stanley (Joe) of Myrtle Beach; fiancé, Caleb West of Aynor; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Bill Thompson and Johnnie Jean Thompson of Conway; maternal grandparents, LeGrande and Sylvia Dorman of Conway; maternal stepgrandfather, Harry Hembree of Spiceland, Ind.; one niece, Haddie Thompson; two nephews, Evan Schultz and Kane Stanley; two aunts, Janet Collins (Tony) of Conway and Ginger D. Peloquin (Shane) of Bristol, Tenn.; and cousins, Hannah Collins, Hunter Collins and Reagan Richardson.
Memorials may be sent to KCCure (Kidney Cancer Cure Advocacy) 101 North Columbus St., #200, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
