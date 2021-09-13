McArthur Bullard Sr.
A graveside service for McArthur Bullard Sr., 79, will be held Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Shelley officiating.
The family will receive friends briefly following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Bulland passed away Sept. 12 in McLeod Health-Cheraw following an extended illness. Mr. Bullard was the son of the late W.R. and Dessie Pridgen Bullard.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Merlene Bullard; his first wife, April Soles Bullard; one great-grandson, Gannon Stauch; and his brothers and sisters.
Mr. McArthur was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon. He will be remembered by all for being a person who could always be counted on and who had a heart of gold. McArthur loved his Western movies, classic old country music, sweet treats and All You Can Eat Shrimp.
He is survived by his three sons, Mack Bullard Jr. (Laronda), Brock Bullard (Tammy), and Ricky Bullard (Tana); one daughter, Dawn Clark; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossway Church, 2000 U.S. 701 S Loris, SC 29569.
Please remember to follow all mask and social distancing guidelines set forth by CDC.
