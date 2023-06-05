Maxine Willey
LONGS-Memorial services for Maxine Willey will be held June 17 at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Kinlaw and the Rev. Paul Willey officiating.
Mrs. Willey passed away June 2 at home.
Born Aug. 8, 1929 in New Orleans, La., she was the daughter of the late Ralph Gossin and the late Bertha Gossin.
Maxine attended Bob Jones University where she met “that crazy Jim Willey”. They were married for 64 years at the time of his passing in 2014.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Karen Collett, who was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dana Walter Collett; son, Jim Willey Jr. and wife Kelly; and son, Paul Willey and wife Carole; eleven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Maxine was a devoted follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and lived a life of love, grace and forgiveness.
The lives of the people around her have been touched and their memories will live on forever. They live with the assurance of seeing her again in their eternal home with their Savior.
The family will receive friends following services. Please sign Mrs. Willey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
