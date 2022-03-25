Maxine P. “Mickie” Evans
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Maxine P. “Mickie” Evans, 75, will be held March 27 at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans passed away peacefully at her home March 25, following a brief illness.
Born March 14, 1947 in Kingstree, she was the daughter of the late O’Neal Parker and the late Norma Mae Harrington Parker. Mrs. Evans was a homemaker, who loved her family and treasured time spent with them.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans was predeceased by her brother, Clevie Parker; and her grandparents, Ethel Harrington, Lula Parker and Cleve Parker.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Workman “J.W.” Evans; her daughter, Becky RaNae Hendriks (Joyce); her grandchildren, Bryan Anthony Woodberry (Heather) and Allison RaNae Woodberry (fiancé Ross Lyerly); her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Dixon, Jameason Dixon and Bryan Anthony Woodberry Jr.; her brother, Eddie Parker (Marilyn); her sister, Patsie Schuller (Barry); her sister-in-law, Shirley Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
