Maxine Hardee Bellamy

LORIS-Funeral services for Maxine Hardee Bellamy, 85, were held April 29 in Glendale Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating. Committal services followed in Bellamy Cemetery in Longs.

Mrs. Bellamy passed away April 26 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 6, 1937 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late George Melton Hardee and the late Bertha Barker Hardee. Mrs. Bellamy was a loving homemaker and faithful member of Glendale Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-five years, Dott Bellamy; her three children, William H. Bellamy, Marsha Coats and her husband Barry, and George Rex Bellamy and his wife Phyllis; eight grandchildren, Tara Todd, Jerodd Todd, Shawn Bellamy, Robyn Sims, Kimberly Sims, Misty B. Martin and herhusband Scotty, Lindsey B. Hayes and her husband Justin, and Taylor Hursey and his wife Brittany; ten great-grandchildren, Keith Tedder Jr. and his wife Niki, Aden Polk, Andrew Martin, Brayden Martin, Logan Hayes, Emma Hayes, Oaklyn Hayes, Axel Hursey, Lincoln Hursey and Hope Hursey; one brother, Wesley Hardee and his wife Susie; and two sisters, Verna H. Ford and Helen H. Soles and her husband Lloyd.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bellamy was predeceased by three brothers, George W. Hardee, Francis Marion Hardee and Norwood G. Hardee; and one sister, Rosa Nell H. Finkle.

Those who wish may make memorials to Glendale Baptist Church, 950 State Highway 747, Loris, SC 29569.

