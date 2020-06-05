MYRTLE BEACH—Matthew “Shane” Williams, 21, passed away unexpectedly May 29 at his residence.
Born in Florence, he was a son of Pamela M. Hammond (Tony) and Frank Williams, who all survive him.
Shane graduated from St. James High School and worked at BBI Construction and Landscaping. An avid fisherman with a great sense of humor, he was also a good auto mechanic and loved animals.
Shane was a young man with an old soul and big heart. He was smart, kind and selfless. He had lots of friends; he never met a stranger. Even as a little boy, he would end up at the neighbor’s house eating cereal watching cartoons. He was passionate about his landscape projects and very proud of his work.
He was a loving son, brother and friend.
Surviving Shane, in addition to his parents, are sisters Shelley Kale (Phillip) of Dillion, Jessica Beckwith of Anderson and Jessica Lynn Hammond of Aynor; brother Drew Beckwith (Kaitland) of Beaufort; grandfather Frankie McKenzie (Alene) and grandfather Dennis Moody Sr.
He was preceded in death by grandmothers Patricia Moody and Judy Williams and grandfather Billy Williams.
Funeral services for Shane will be held privately by family.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements for Shane’s family.
