Matthew Wilson Bratcher
Funeral services for Matthew “Matt” Wilson Bratcher, 51, will be held July 28 at 4 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery on Old Reaves Ferry Road.
Mr. Bratcher passed away July 25 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Born Oct. 4, 1969 in Horry County, he was a son of Annette Bratcher Sutherland and the late Gene Bratcher Sr.
He was also predeceased by his half sister, Jeanne Gunter.
Matt was employed with Santee Cooper for more than thirty-two years, beginning his career on April 24, 1989, as a line tec. He was promoted to crew supervisor on Jan. 23, 1999. On Jan. 3, 2015, he was promoted to supervisor distribution operations (MB-area supervisor) and on June 30, 2018, he was promoted to supervisor distribution operations (MB and NMB area supervisor).
His title changed to manager distribution line operations (MB and NMB) on March 7, 2020.
Matt was married to his best friend and the love of his life, Kathy, for twenty-five years. He enjoyed boating in the river, lake and inlet, along with spending time with family and friends. Matt will always be remembered as a loving husband, son, father, grandfather and brother.
In addition to his mother, Annette Bratcher Sutherland (Tommy), Matt is survived by his wife, Kathy Richardson Bratcher; children, Matthew Richardson Bratcher of Conway, Madison Bratcher Martin (Jacob) of Goldsboro, N.C., Abby Caroline Bratcher of Conway and Claire Elizabeth Bratcher of Conway; brother, Gene Bratcher Jr. (Kristi); granddaughter, Mayson Alexa Martin; niece, Anna Bratcher Stanley (Jonathan), daughter of Gene and Kristi, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
