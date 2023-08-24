Matilda K. Franklin
A funeral service for Matilda K. Franklin, 90, will be held Aug. 28 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Rev. John Holmes. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mrs. Franklin, widower of Carl S. Franklin, passed away Aug. 18 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia Stritzinger Imhof.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was raised in Long Island, NY. After graduation she attended business school and went to work for New York Telephone Company as a supervisor until she married her husband Carl in September 1962.
She later went to work for the West ISLIP Public School System in many different capacities. After retirement she and her husband Carl moved to Myrtle Trace in Conway and have been there for 26 years. She volunteered in the Medical Records Department at Conway Medical Center. She was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church where her husband proudly served as a Eucharistic minister until his death in 2013.
Surviving are two daughters, Katherine McCaffrey (John) and Patricia Franklin; and a granddaughter Kayla McCaffrey,
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.