Matha Blanton Causey
LORIS-Funeral services for Matha Lee Blanton Causey, 90, will be held March 15 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mrs. Causey passed away March 11 in Loris, following an illness.
Born June 25, 1932 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Sammie Overson Blanton and the late Matha Skipper Sarvis Blanton. Throughout her life Mrs. Causey was a loving homemaker.
She worked on the farm with her husband F.E. Causey Sr., and she worked at Marlene Industries. Mrs. Causey enjoyed gardening, working with her flowers and working in her yard. She was a longtime active member of Live Oak Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Franklin Earl Causey Jr. (Shelly) of Loris; daughter, JoAnn Vaught (Jimmy) of Loris; four grandchildren, Franklin Causey III (Jennifer), Russell Scott Causey (Stacy), Christy Allsbrook and Jason Vaught (Michelle); six great-grandchildren, Colby Causey, Austin Causey, Katie Causey, Bradley Vaught (Sami Jo), Dustin Vaught (Savannah), and Laiken Vaught; five great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jack Blanton.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Causey was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Earl “F.E.” Causey Sr.; seven brothers, J.P. Blanton, Bill Blanton, Joe Blanton, Hubert Blanton, Mack Blanton, Cliff Sarvis and Leroy Sarvis; and two sisters, Louise Richardson Doyle and Mary Lou Blanton.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to Live Oak Baptist Church, 1080 Live Oak Church Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Causey’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
