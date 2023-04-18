Mary W. Smith
A memorial service for Mary W. Smith, 73, will be held April 19 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Josh Finklea.
Mrs. Smith, widow of Glenn Greggory “Gregg” Smith, passed away peacefully April 16 at her home.
In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her beloved son, Oliver Shaw Hammond Smith.
Born Dec. 6, 1949 in Conway, Mary was the daughter of the late Charles Everett “Pete” Wilson and the late Margaret Hayes Wilson. She taught in public schools for many years and as an adjunct professor at HGTC. She was also a business owner for several years.
Mary enjoyed spending time with the many wonderful friends she and Gregg made over their 47 years of marriage. Mary was a lover of books, chocolate and a nice Bloody Mary at the end of the day. Her favorite pastime in recent years was feeding the squirrels and birds in her backyard and watching them enjoy the feast. If Mary was in the room, there was laughter. And if she had an opinion, she was glad to share it. Her wit will be greatly missed. She was absolutely loved by all who knew her.
Survivors include her sister, Alice W. Roscoe and her husband Ronald; her grandchildren, Ryker Smith and Easton Smith; her daughter-in-law, Alexandra Smith; her niece, Mary “Kat” Palmer and husband Michael; her nephew, Charles Byrd and his wife Mary Beth; and her great-nieces, Ali Byrd, Laurel Byrd, Maddie Sarvis (Seth) and June Palmer.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.