MYRTLE BEACH—Mary Susan Biles Williams, born Nov. 28, 1935, was promoted to her eternal home on Oct. 22. After declaring that there was no expiration date on the bottom of her foot, she brandished her fist at death, defied all odds and lived almost five years beyond doctors’ expectations.
She was a mother, grandmother, artist, nurse and a dedicated Catholic. She enjoyed Arabica coffee, Moravian Love Feast buns, the beach, shopping with her daughters, painting, knitting, playing scrabble and Hallmark’s Maxine.
Born in the Piedmont Triad, she graduated from Gray High School and Forsyth Technical Institute. She worked with St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for several years and served as a LPN at both hospitals and nursing facilities.
She married and raised two sons, then moved with her family to the North Myrtle Beach area where she remained for several decades until returning to North Carolina in 2015.
She blessed two families with children through adoption and celebrated reunions with both daughters in her twilight years.
Preceding her in death are parents William Allen and Ethyl Aycock Biles; brother Joe Biles);great-grandchild Erica Williams and her beloved poodle Holly.
Surviving are children Sara Dale and husband David of Florida, Donna Sprague and husband Tom of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, David Williams of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Daniel Williams and wife, Carrie of Pfafftown, North Carolina; honorary sons Sam Burnett and Robert Williams; grandchildren Beth, Billie Jo (husband Dennis), Eric and Abby; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; siblings Elizabeth Bricker and Bill Biles and wife Elaine; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; church family at Good Shepherd Catholic Church of King, North Carolina, and friends and caretakers at Universal Health Care of King.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Oct. 29 at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach. Inurnment will be at a later date at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach.
