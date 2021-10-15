Mary P. Stanford

Funeral services for Mary P. Stanford, 82, will be held Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach Church of Christ with Minister Steven Guy officiating. Committal services, officiated by Minister Rick Massey, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Stanford passed away Oct. 7.

Born in Cherryville, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Edgar Peeler and the late Mary Lee Wiggins Huffstickler.

She was a member of the Myrtle Beach Church of Christ and was a former member of the Brunswick Church of Christ in Southport, N.C.

Mrs. Stanford was an LPN as well as a bookkeeper, and she enjoyed crafts. She will be greatly missed and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stanford was predeceased by her husband, David Stanford; three brothers, Bud Peeler, Billy Huffstickler and Lonnie Peeler; and one nephew, Larry Huffstickler.

Survivors include one son, Mike Stanford (Tess); one daughter, Rebecca Lancaster (Dean); four grandchildren, Holden Taylor (Farren), Michael Taylor, Jeremiah Lancaster and Caleb Lancaster; one brother, Rocky Huffstickler (Rhonda); two sisters, Jean Emberson and Cindy Homesley (Steve); and one nephew, Jeff Huffstickler (Sheila).

Memorials may be sent to the Myrtle Beach School of Preaching and Biblical Studies, 4500 Wild Iris Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.