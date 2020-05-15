MURRELLS INLET—Mary Rose Carroll, 85, died May 8.
Mary was born Jan. 24, 1935, in New York, New York, the daughter of the late John Brady and Mary Ellen Kelly Brady.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother John Brady.
She was an assistant teacher with the school system, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America where she served as a past regent in Washingtonville, New York.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Charles M. Carroll; sons Charles M. Carroll of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, John E. Carroll and wife Carolyn of Carlisle, Massachusetts, and Thomas J. Carroll and wife Mary Ann of Mahwah, New Jersey; daughter,Christine M. Allen and husband Michael of Highland Mills, New York; grandchildren Jack, Peter, Kathryn, Madeline, Matthew, Maggie, Maeve and Aidan and brother Phillip Brady and wife Catherine of Wichita, Kansas.
A memorial Mass for Mrs. Carroll was live streamed online on May 13, 2020.
Contributions can be made in her honor to the Food Pantry of SC.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet was in charge of arrangements.
