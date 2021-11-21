Mary Rabon Jackson

Funeral services for Mary Rabon Jackson, 97, will be held Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Jackson, widow of Orville “Jack” Jackson and Thomas Major Jones, passed away in Lexington Nov. 20 after an extended illness. She was at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Laura Jones.

Born Jan. 27, 1924 in Aynor, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Nancy Johnson Rabon. She was predeceased by a daughter, Josephine J. Alexander; a son, Loyd jones; a grandson, Shannon Jones; and 13 brothers and sisters.

Ms. Jackson is survived by one son, Tim Jones (Laura) of Lexington; one stepdaughter, Marlynn Jackson Edwards of Holly Hill; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

Ms. Jackson was a long-standing member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church where she was previously active in the WMU and Sunday school. In her later years she worshipped through the church’s home ministry program. Her family offers special and loving appreciation to caregivers Betty Fitzsimmons of Lexington and Carl and Connie Johnson of Aynor for the endless care and love shown to Mr. Jackson. Also to the tireless, loving and caring staff of Comfort Care Hospice in the Midlands. They include Chrystal, Nancy, preacher Brett, Kadie, Steve and Gail.

The family will visit with friends in the church fellowship hall following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ms. Jackson’s honor to Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 2940 Minnick Road Aynor 29511. Please rember to wear a mask and follow all CDC social distancing and mask guidelines.

Please feel free to share a word of encouragement with the family on this website, www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.