Mary P. Patterson
A graveside service for Mary P. Patterson, 75, will be held Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Joel Stone officiating. The family will visit briefly with friends following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Patterson, wife of Donnie Duwayne Patterson, passed away Sept. 28 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 5, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Edward W. Page Jr. and Thelma East Page. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patterson was predeceased by one sister, Susan Page.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of Peace Freewill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, going fishing and working crossword puzzles. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Patterson is survived by one son, Wilson Sellers (Evangeline) of Lamar; one stepson, John Patterson of Buffalo, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Mary Patterson of Tucson, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jeffery Eder, Jacob Sellers, Grayson Patterson and Taylor Patterson; two brothers, Edward W. Page of Clemson and Charles Page of Aynor; three sisters, Lucy Rabon of Lineville, Ala., Debbie Looper of Easley and Jacqueline “Jackie” Winburn of Aynor; and her loving pet, Charlie.
Mrs. Patterson and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800
