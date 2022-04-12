Mary Nell Shaw
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Mary Nell "Punkin" Shaw, 73, on July 4 in Montgomery, Ala.
Mrs. Shaw, of Conway, passed away April 7 surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary Nell was born Feb. 8, 1949 to Dewey Lee Hanks and Mary Elizabeth Donaldson in Wetumpka, Ala.
After graduating from Wetumpka High School and pursuing several careers, Mary Nell worked as head graphic artist at the Alabama State Department of Education for 25 years.
After retiring in 2015, Mary Nell moved to the beach and spent her time gardening and spoiling her dogs. She loved to read, attend church and listen to gospel music.
Mary Nell was predeceased by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson; her father, Dewey Lee Hanks; her sister, Doris Jean Albritton; and her brother, Dewey Lee "Buster" Hanks Jr.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Shaw (Glenda); her two grandsons, Hunter Shaw and Tanner "TJ" Shaw (Dakota); and her great-granddaughter, Rylan Roper Shaw. She is also survived by her siblings Joyce Ann Perry (Curtis), James Paul Hanks (Lindy), Wanda Kay Loveless (Donald), Nancy Lanita Perez, Shirley Ann Brett (Willie) and Gerald Wayne Meads, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriner Hospital for Children in Mary Nell's name as she was passionate about her love and appreciation for their services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.