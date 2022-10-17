Mary Marshaline Dunnavant
A graveside service for Mary ”Marsha” Dunnavant, 84, was held Oct. 17 in Westside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Rodney Hord officiating.
Marsha passed away Oct. 15 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 7, 1938 in Morgantown, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Wilt and Ida Mae Kinsley Wilt.
Marsha was predeceased by her husband, Algia Rudolph Dunnavant; children, Charles Crabbe, Phyllis Crabbe and Angeline DeSando; siblings, Bill Wilt and Bob Wilt; granddaughter, Amber Nicole Crosby and longtime companion, Arthur Kissner.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Marsha worked as a waitress at Sea Captain’s House, for more than twenty years and was an avid outdoorsperson, who loved feeding birds and watching game shows in her free time.
Marsha, being the jokester she was, enjoyed bringing smiles and laughter to everyone.
Mrs. Dunnavant is survived by her daughters, Darlene Crosby (Jonathan) and Kathleen “Kathy” Vale (James); two grandchildren, Charles R. Crosby (Whitney) and
Michael R. Lee (Courtney); eight great-grandchildren, along with many family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
