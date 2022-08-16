Mary Lorriane Weiselberg
Mary Lorriane Weiselberg, 86, passed away Aug. 9 in Compass Post-Acute Rehabilitation.
She was the past owner of a West Virginia newspaper, The Shepherdstown Chronicle. She was an avid animal lover, who also loved cooking and reading. She met a number of notable and famous people in her lifetime through ownership of her newspaper. She never knew a stranger.
Mrs. Weiselberg is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Robert Weiselberg; three children, Debi Cook, Tim Coolidge and Erin Ackman; sister, Margaret Wendy; brother, John Corcoran; sister-in-law, Arlene Lefkowitz.
She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; plus many family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.