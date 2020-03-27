SURFSIDE BEACH—Mary Knowles Clary, 93, died March 18 at her home in Surfside Beach.
Mary was born in Ingraham, Illinois. She graduated from Business College of St. Louis Missouri.
She was an employee of the United States Government for 20 years, retiring at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
After retirement, she enjoyed taking cake decorating classes, quilting and sewing, cooking and baking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren who gave her the special name of Gram.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Surfside Beach, and made many life long friends in her Faith Sunday school class.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Wilburn Arnold Clary, U.S. Air Force (Ret.). She was also preceded by grandchildren Matthew Clark Burdette (37), Karen Leann Bobo (37), and Gavin Clary Brunetti (16).
Mary is survived by sister Dema Gumbel of Arizona; son Jerry Clary of Surfside; daughters Connie Lancaster and husband Rodney of Surfside and Cathy McLean and husband Gary of Social Circle, Georgia; grandchildren Christopher Burdette, Oleta Rheuark (Mac), Emilie Scott, Valarie Brunetti (Dana), Daniel Bobo and Marshall Lancaster (Bri); great-grandchildren Lauren Jackson (Nick), Remington Scott, Harrison Scott, Grayson Brunetti, Jack Brunetti, Milo Burdette and Jayce Lancaster; great-great grandchildren Klayton, Boone, Huck and Oakland Jackson.
Her children would like to recognize the wonderful care givers she had in her last year of life: Stephanie Hemingway, Mary McLain, Gardenia Tappier, Carrie Frasie, Eva Knowlin and Bernetta Hazel.
A private service was held March 23 with entombment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Due to the Coronavirus, the family is asking that you please leave memories on the Goldfinch Funeral on-line guestbook page.
