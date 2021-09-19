Mary Katherine “Bill” Ford
Graveside services for Mary Katherine “Bill” Ford, 89, were held Sept. 19 in Pleasant Meadow Cemetery with the Rev. Rocky Gregory officiating.
Mrs. Ford passed away peacefully in her home Sept. 16 after losing her battle with cancer and other physical challenges. She was born June 1, 1932 in Horry County and lived in the Pleasant Meadow community her entire life. She graduated from Green Sea High School and was known as a pretty popular girl.
She played on her high school basketball team, but was known more for her ability to dance the “jitterbug” as was noted in her Senior high school yearbook.
She worshiped our Lord at Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, where she was a member, until physical limitations would not allow her to continue. She was known as a hard worker. She owned a business and raised a family. She took pride in her yard and in keeping her home spotless.
After her retirement, she continued to remain active by helping friends and neighbors. She was also known as a friend. No one had a better friend than Bill Ford as she was always available to lend a hand when needed.
She was the example of never giving up and always moving forward. In the end, she continued to fight and grasp every moment until her body could no longer sustain.
She is now in the presence of the Lord and walking beside her loved ones who have gone before. We will miss her but the legacy and lessons she taught us will continue forever as the family she began grows and continues to thrive. To God be the Glory, we love you “Bill” (Mom).
Mrs. Ford is survived by her three children, Randal Ford and his wife Jeanette of Lexington, Annette Ford of Loris and Randolph Ford and his wife Jamie of Tabor City, N.C.; two grandchildren, Jordan Ford of Raleigh, N.C., and Lucas Ford of Tabor City, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Chaitum Ford of Tabor City, N.C.; nephew, Larry Hold and his wife Carolyn of Wilson, N.C.; and special friend, Ann McDowell of Loris.
In addition to her parents, D.B. Sarvis and Nan Lee Sarvis, Mrs, Ford was predeceased by her husband John Ravenel Ford; and three sisters, Mildred “Bid” Sarvis Holt, Burnice Sarvis and Earnesteen Sarvis.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Road South, Loris, SC 29569.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church and Amedisys Hospice Care.
Please sign Mrs. Ford’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
