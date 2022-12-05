Mary Jo Collins
Graveside services for Mary Jo Collins, 54, will be held Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with Chaplin Eddie Hill officiating.
Ms. Collins, daughter of Jack and Sylvia Squires Collins, passed away Dec. 4 at MUSC in Charleston, following an extended illness.
Ms. Collins was born Sept. 2, 1968, and was predeceased by a nephew, Troy Collins.
Ms. Collins worked with the Horry County Sheriff’s office and enjoyed going on cruises with her work family from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She always enjoyed being outdoors, riding her tractor, taking care of her animals, watching Nascar on TV and going to the race. Ms. Collins helped her family and friends anytime she could.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Collins is survived by two sisters, Martha Collins and Nancy Jimenez (Leo); three nephews, Trent McCracken, Dain Singleton and Hunter Collins; four great-nephews, James McCracken, Emmett Scott, Karson Altman and Zack McCracken; two nieces, Mara Altman and Asionna Scott; and six great-nieces, Rhylee Rabon, Pyper Collins, Brooklynn McCracken, Ralynn Altman, Laurynn Collins and Carter Singleton.
Visitation for Ms. Collins will be held Dec. 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, is in charge of arrangements Call. (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.