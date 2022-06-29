Mary Jane Graham Rabon
A funeral service for Mary Jane Graham Rabon, 91, will be held July 1 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating.
Mrs. Rabon, of Aynor, left her earthly vessel and entered into eternity June 28.
The daughter of the late Jerry and Gertie E. Hardwick Graham, Mrs. Rabon was married to the late Rev. Dock Rabon for 67.5 years.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rabon was predeceased by one daughter, Pam Rabon; two brothers, J.B. Graham and Andrew Graham; and one sister, Lena Bell Barnhill.
Mrs. Mary Jane was a great example of a pastor’s wife as she stood by and supported her husband in the ministry for more than 50 years. Preacher Dock was the love of Mrs. Mary Jane’s life and she was the love of his.
She was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church.
Surviving Mrs. Mary Jane are one son, Ronald D. Rabon (Joyce); one daughter, Pat Rabon (Junior); four grandchildren, Michael Rabon (Angela), Chase Rabon (Jennifer), Landon Ray (Heather) and Page Godsey (Tony); and five great-grandchildren, Little Tony Godsey, Emme Godsey, Cole Vaught, Caleb Rabon and Wyatt Ray.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m., at Pleasant Union Baptist Church, and would love for everyone to come share a memory with them.
The family would like to thank the staff at McLeod Hospice, along with her caretakers Brenda Sturges, Stephanie Schuetz and Wanda Edinger, for the wonderful care they gave Mrs. Mary Jane.
Memorials can be made in honor of Mrs. Rabon to Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 2940 Minnick Road, Aynor, SC 29511.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor Is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
