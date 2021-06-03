Mary Roberts Hyman
GRESHAM-A funeral service for Mary Roberts Hyman, 73, will be held June 6 at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Hyman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hyman passed away June 2.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Walter Berry Roberts and the late Lela Mae Paul Roberts. She was an active member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church who enjoyed gardening, taking pictures and camping in the mountains.
Mrs. Hyman will be remembered as a faithful Christian and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Paul Hyman of Gresham; two sons, Jesse Hyman (Betty) of Pawleys Island and Darren Hyman (Brindusa) of Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Brenda Hyman Abikzer of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren, Shea Hyman, Kellen Hyman, Lilly Hyman, Olivia Hyman, Andrew Abikzer, Avi Abikzer and Rachele Abikzer; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Daniel, Glori and Jesse Thomas; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family will receive friends June 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Oak Gove Free Will Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 5920 Antioch Road, Conway 29527 or to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
