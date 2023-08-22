Mary Hourihan Randall
Mary Hourihan Randall, 71, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Aug. 21, surrounded by her loving family after battling frontotemporal dementia for five years, a condition she accepted with equanimity and endured courageously.
Born Dec. 23, 1951 in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (O’Neill) Hourihan. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, special education teacher, avid reader and travel buff. As an educator, she always championed her students. As a person, her giving ways demonstrated her generous character.
Mary earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in special education. Before retiring to South Carolina, she served for 45 years as a special education teacher in the Adams-Cheshire, Mass., school district where she met the love of her life and husband of nearly 30 years, Craig Randall, who predeceased Mary this past year.
Surviving are her sister, Ellen Entwisle (Thomas) of Denver, Colo.; two brothers, Patrick Hourihan of Ledyard, Conn., and Paul Hourihan of Chicago, Ill.; two nieces, Elizabeth Park (Justin) and their sons, Ellis Park and Wesley Park, and Kerry Rhea (Patrick) and their daughters, Josie Rhea and Alma Rhea of Denver, Colo.; and Brenda Keefe of Norwich, Conn., aunt of Mary’s late husband Craig.
The family would like to thank the staff of Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach for the care and comfort provided to Mary. Memorials may be sent to one of Mary’s favorite charities: the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, Labre Indian Mission, Ashland, Mont. 59004 or Mercy Home for Boys, 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, Ill. 60607.
Funeral services will be private. Mary will be interred next to her loving husband in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please sign an online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway is in charge of the arrangements.
