MYRTLE BEACH—Mary H. Kaye, 85, wife of George R. Kaye, died April 17 at home.
She was born April 30, 1934, in Wilmington, North Carolina, daughter of the late Chester A. and Mattie Louise (Long) Batton.
Mary worked in the cafeteria in the Virginia Beach Public School System for many years.
Survivors, in addition to her husband of 47 years, include sons Michael R. (Roberta) Futrell of Tallahassee, Florida, and J. Richard (Cindy) Futrell of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughters H. Louise (Melvin) Williams of Leland, North Carolina, Deborah L. (Bob) Hockman of Durham, North Carolina, Janice G. (Sam) Garrett of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Linda K. Shipp of Myrtle Beach, Susie D. Herman of Myrtle Beach, Jessica Kaye (Jon) Arnold of Fredricksburg, Virginia, and Jennifer Kaye (Rob) Bender of Jackson Springs, North Carolina; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter Sally Annette Pray.
Due to the guidelines and restrictions of COVID-19, a funeral service and burial will be held privately at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with the Revs. Brad Bellah and Derrick Futrell officiating.
Following the lifting of crowd restrictions, a celebration of her life will be announced and held at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City.
Memorials may be made to Palladium Hospice, 1601 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
