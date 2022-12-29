Mary G. Springs
Mary G. Springs, 73, passed away Dec. 29 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born July 17, 1949 in Georgetown County, she was a daughter of the late Rosewell Springs and Olar Roberts Springs.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Olive Martin, Betty Lightsey, Benny Springs and Lillie Mae Smith.
Mary was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She enjoyed cooking for her family and bringing joy to everyone who knew her. She was an avid outdoorsperson, who loved animals and spending time with her family. Mary was a Christian and her Christian faith was outstanding.
Mrs. Springs is survived by her daughter, Meredith Collins Cooper (Timmy); sister, Lois A. Moore; grandchildren, Amanda Gainey (John), Christopher Collins (Bethany), Riley Cooper, Mitchell Cooper and Caiden Taylor; great-grandchildren, Haley Imler (Preston), Caleb Gainey, Azlyn Stacy, Nathan Collins and Noelle Collins, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378 Conway is serving the family.
