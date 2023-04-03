Mary-Frances Zachary Williams
Born Sept. 15, 1942 in the Geisinger hospital in Danville, Pa., Mary-Frances Zachary Williams, 80, was named after her paternal grandmother and aunt.
She was the first of four children born to Roy Shackleford Zachary and Eleanor Crowl Zachary; having a brother, James Zachary and his wife Susan of Nazareth, Pa.; sisters, Ellen Holland of Stockton Springs, Maine, and Kathryn Davidson and husband Eric of Denver, NC.
Mary-Frances attended the Cranford, NJ school system and attended Coker College in Hartsville where she met her future husband of 61 years, James Bruce Williams.
They eloped during Bruce's senior year, honeymooning in Wilmington, NC. After graduation they began a military life in the Navy.
Their first born, Lisa Ann Williams, arrived Oct. 19, 1963 and sadly passed away Dec. 16, 2012 of COPD.
James Bruce Williams Jr. was born Aug. 17, 1968 and lives in Pennsylvania with his partner Christine Mondello. Jim, "Scoop", has been a very dedicated son over the years, visiting his parents during Mary-Frances' illnesses. She was a two-time cancer survivor, but succumbed March 27 to Corticobasal degeneration, a Parkinson's like disease.
Mary-Frances held several jobs in the retail and manufacturing industry while living in Edison, NJ, and then Pen Argyl, Pa., before retiring to Conway in 2002. She was an avid gardener, knitter, seamstress and bowler and she also tackled roofing projects and the like with her husband Bruce. Mary-Frances also enjoyed a variety of card games. She relished her victories over Eric in the latter years.
Bruce and Mary-Frances were enthusiastic travelers cruising over the world with approximately 60 itineraries.At the very least, they would take two cruises a year during their retirement years, booking their next trip while onboard the current ship.
Occasionally, they shared these journeys with family members sometimes surprising them at the last minute. On one trip, the family wore "Zach Pack" t-shirts with the family logo of a Smiley face, long before Emojis were even popular.
While living in the retirement community of Myrtle Trace, Mary-Frances was part of the neighborhood watch effort. She would drive her car throughout the neighborhood as a safety measure. Bruce and Mary-Frances attended church at Shepherd of the Sea in Garden City before her illness took its toll. They were active members of their community attending many of the social events and serving on various committees over the twenty plus years.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
