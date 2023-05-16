Mary Frances McCracken Faircloth
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Mary Frances McCracken Faircloth, 76, will be held May 18 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Stalvey and the Rev. Scott Enzor officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mrs. Faircloth passed away May 15 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 11, 1946 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Albert McCracken and Marie Bailey McCracken.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Alma Lee McCracken Brown (Rudy).
Mary Frances Faircloth enjoyed spending time with her family as well as lying in the sun reading a good book.
Mary Frances Faircloth is survived by her husband, Jessie Melton Faircloth Sr. to whom she was married for 61 wonderful years!
Other survivors include her daughters, Patty Faircloth and Cynthia Faircloth Amos (Kent); one son, Jessie Faircloth Jr. (Debbie); granddaughters, Nicole Faircloth and Kelly Amos; grandson, Richard “Bubbie” Green; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Green; sister, Sarah Tuepker; many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and one special sister-in-law, Jackie Faircloth (Ronald).
The family will receive friends May 17 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
